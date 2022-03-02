Masaka city businessman Emanuel Lwasa Kaweesi became a laughing stock when he disclosed that he wants his wife Angel Kwakunda to give birth in 2005.

The socialite who seemed tipsy made the statements while at a bar after being questioned about when he hopes to get a child with Angel Kwakunda.

In a quick response, Emmanuel Lwasa’s answer left many in awe as they wondered how the pair are to skip 17 years backwards and return to ‘2005’.

During the interview, Angel asked Lwasa to style up as she stressed that he does funny and childish stuff that she hates.

Angel Kwakunda advised her husband to also act his age reasoning that some of the things he does are uncalled for.