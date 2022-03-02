Vivian Tendo rubbished reports that her newly acquired car, a Toyota Mark X, was gifted to her by a secret lover. She says she worked hard for it.

The singer revealed that despite not earning money from her music during lockdown, she has been saving money from her furniture side business.

It’s from the side hustle that she managed to afford her new car which she bought a few days ago without having to beg for help from anyone.

I am a very independent girl, I don’t depend on anyone. I don’t beg and most of the things I have achieved have been earned through my hard work. To be honest, I didn’t buy it from my music. I used money from my side furniture business. Vivian Tendo

Read Also: Not Lovers! Vivian Tendo Opens Up On ‘Relationship’ With Tuff B

Vivian Tendo revealed how she has always dreamt of owning a car. Despite her dream car being a benz, she had to settle for a Toyota Mark X.

She settled for a Mark X because that is what her budget could afford but dreams of owning her dream car one day.

She said, “Everyone knows I love a benz but since I can’t afford it right now, I looked for a car that can fit in my budget. A Mark X is what I could afford but my dream car is a benz, please!”