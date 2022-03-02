Western Uganda based singer Omega 256 a.k.a Queen of the West was gifted with a brand new car by her manager Nash Weiz on Tuesday.

Known for her energy and moving music, Omega 256, real name Shamim Murerwa, has quickly made her mark in the local music industry.

She has been able to achieve quite much in the past few years because of her “talent, commitment, and hard work” according to her manager Nash Weiz.

Signed to Diagram Evolution, the 22-year-old singer joins the growing list of female singers that have been gifted with cars by their management including Nina Roz, Lydia Jazmine, among others.

Unlike the above mentioned, Omega’s car is quite expensive and flashy – a Lambo series – worthy many millions of shillings. She is reportedly the only one with a similar car in the +256.

The news we have gathered reveals how the car was handed over to the songstress on Tuesday 1st March, 2022 by her manager.

The excited Ndera singer could not believe her luck after receiving the car and she thanked Nash Weiz, with whom she has been working for two years, for appreciating her efforts.

I haven’t been excited in a long while. Because of you, I now know how it feels to have something nobody else has in the whole country. Thank you manager Nash. Omega 256

About Omega 256

Born 27th September, 1999, Omega 256 is a 22-year-old Ugandan singer, performer, and songwriter signed under Diagram Evolution.

The versatile artist began recording music at the age of seventeen and managed to release her breakthrough single Ninterwa in 2018.

She then followed with Weekend, Keeza, Deep in Love, Ndera, Iwe, Sober, among several other tracks.

In 2019, Omega 256 won several awards including; Western Artiste of the Year, Western Song of the Year, and Dancehall Song of the Year.

She was also awarded with the Best song of the Year award at the South African Kwazulu-Natal Choice Awards in 2020.

Congratulations Omega!