Despite several rumors making rounds revealing how Tuff B and Vivian Tendo are now a couple, the latter has watered down the reports.

At the back of having hit studio and recorded a ballard together, Tuff B and Vivian Tendo have also appeared inseparable in public.

In photos that made rounds last week, Tuff B is seen hugging the former Route Entertainment singer from behind before stamping his lips on her forehead.

We have been reliably informed that the photos were taken at the videshoot of their new love song dubbed “Hello”.

According to an inside source, the two even reportedly swapped saliva at the shoot but it was all part of the roles given to them by the video director.

Having come across several blogs hinting on a possible love affair between them, the 24-year-old Vivian Tendo distanced herself from the possibility.

In an interview, she maintained that she is at a good stage in her life and she is happy to live through it “single and not searching.”

“Each time you guys see a man and a woman together, you start asking when the wedding will happen. We have a project, a new song titled “Hello” and those are the photos making rounds,” she told Kookie Promotions.

Listening to the song, however, feelings were invested. But again, it must be just a thing artistes do. No strings attached!