On their new love song, “Hello”, Tuff B and Vivian Tendo appreciate love as they ask for more. The visuals are out!

Having left Route Entertainment a few months ago after a bitter row with Yese Oman Rafiki, Vivian Tendo is looking forward to refinding her form in the industry.

She jumps on “Hello” with Tuff B, a song that revives the beauty about love.

The audio was produced by Nessim and Tuff B opts for a laid back tone at the start of this new project, slowly raising the tempo as the song unfolds farther.

His vocals compliment Vivian Tendo’s smooth voice as they both follow the easy flowing beats to create such a lovely tune.

The song will leave goosebumps allover your body as both artistes invested their feelings while recording the song.

The visuals shot at Queen Elizabeth National Park in Kasese showcase the beauty of Uganda’s wildlife as the artistes play their acts as lovers.

The video was directed by Allan Soja. Take a gaze below: