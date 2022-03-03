Faridah Nakazibwe comforts Judith Babirye who has been away from the public scene for a while as she battles mental health challenges.

In January, Judith Babirye came clean and apologized for snatching MP Ssalongo Paul Musoke from Nalongo Lukia.

Before that, she had opened up about her bad experience through gender-based violence that depressed her so much on top of damaging her mental health.

According to sources close to the songstress, she still “struggles with depression, anxiety, panic attacks, fear and nightmares.”

The 43-year-old Gospel singer is now on the road to recovery but her music fans have missed her quote much.

One of them is NTV Uganda Mwasuze Mutya host Faridah Nakazibwe who has publicly revealed how much she misses her.

Nakazibwe says she is concerned about Babirye’s disappearance. In her post, the media personality assures that the singer is a strong woman who will overcone whatever challenges she is facing and return to her better days.

Dear Judith Babirye, I have been thinking about you for some time now and couldn’t find ways of reaching out to you. I hope I will just leave it here. How are you mama? I don’t know what it is but I really feel concerned about you. I hope you’re fine. I want to tell you we love you! I hope you’re loving yourself wherever you’re and treating yourself with kindness. We miss you! Sending you all the love there is. You’re a strong woman. You’re amazing let no one tell you otherwise. You’re a true legend that healed souls and inspired many people. Your situations don’t define you sweetheart. Hold no shame on your skin. We are all human and got our shortcomings at the end of the day. I pray for you. You’re ministry was, and still so big here. Come take back your space anytime you’re ready. The love people have for you will shock you. Take care. Faridah Nakazibwe