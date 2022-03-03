Jose Chameleone admits that his marriage with Daniella Atim Mayanja has faced lots of challenges since she relocated to the USA due to the long distance between them.

For a couple of years now, there have been rumors that Jose Chameleone’s marriage with Daniella Atim Mayanja is on the rocks.

The rumors started off when Daniella left Uganda together with their children in 2019 to relocate to the USA.

Despite a taking a few visits to see his family, Chameleone admits that the long distance between them has somehow affected the marriage.

Through a promo clip for the forthcoming edition of Tusker Malt’s ConverSessions, the Leone Island Music Empire boss said it has not been easy.

He said, “It is a big challenge to be in a long-distance relationship, it’s not easy by the way. In public you portray all is good but it’s not easy.”

The singer is, however, confident that his marriage which has stood over 13 years is still intact because he trusts his wife not to remarry.

My wife trusts me, I also trust her. Has any of us remarried wherever we are? You know why? Because love builds trust. Jose Chameleone