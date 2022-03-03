Last week, Reach A Hand, Uganda premiered the Kyaddala season 2 drama series at Mestil Hotel as the cast for the new season was officially unveiled.

Several film stars and other celebrities rocked the red carpet event showcasing their fashion sense at a the funfilled event.

A variety of characters from Africa feature in the series including; Sam Bagenda (commonly known as Dr. Bossa of The Ebonies) and Miss Fauzia Nakiboneka, Brian Abajja and Jawat Lwanda from Kenya, Lucy ‘Smize’ Bunyenyezi from Rwanda, and Ugandan celebrities like Anita Fabiola, Sammy Wetala, Allan Tonix, and Jaja Bruce, among many others.

“Kyaddala” season 2 follows the lives of high school old friends who are reunited by their admission into university.

It also highlights the life of a young person living with HIV but wants to keep his status a secret for fear of scaring off his friends and losing the only things that matter to him.

Various themes such as health, gender based violence, education were able to be highlighted in, Kyadala Season 2.

The TV show will be airing every Friday, from 8:00pm to 9:00pm on NBS TV with an objective to educate and empower young people with SRHR information in a relatable way, and to tell the stories that affect them.

The storyline and theme of the series show the diversity of challenges in managing and addressing their continually changing sexual reproductive health needs.

The series delves into the day-to-day interactions between young people, their teachers, families, and friends, as well as their realities as they navigate these ever-changing needs from adolescence to young adulthood.

“When you see content that Kyaddala airs, it’s content that educates that’s why we have partnered with Reach a Hand, to create more awareness and inspire positive change among young people,” noted Joseph Kigozi, the Deputy CEO at Next Media.