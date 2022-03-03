Ugandan singer Rema Namakula has revealed that she is compiling a new album which will be dropping later this year.

In the recent few years, Rema’s fans have had to settle for a handful of singles as she concentrated more on her lifestyle and family affairs.

She seems to be in a comfortable place with her private life and now plans to return to the music space actively.

To start it off, Rema dropped the audio of her song “Akafe Che” and in three months it has already garnered over 1.5m views on YouTube.

She is set to capitalise on that with a full album which she has been compiling for a long while.

Through a tweet on Wednesday, the singer let the cat out of the bag as she revealed that she is in the final stages of compiling her album.

She noted how she has been spending more time in studio and that she is excited about the album nearing its release.

Studio time…Making sure my vocals come out smooth and nice. ALBUM ALMOST DONE. SUPER EXCITED. Rema Namakula

Tighten your seatbelts!