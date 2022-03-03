Popular SA-based female deejay Uncle Waffles has ruled out performing at the forthcoming Blankets and Wine Festival despite being advertised by the organizers.

Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, is a female deejay known for her DJing skills. She has mastered how to keep the crowd entertained and engaged with her next-level dance moves.

Originally from Eswatini, the South Africa-based female deejay is sweeping the trends with her unique talents and has attracted interest from several events organizers from across the world.

Blankets and Wines organizers in Uganda have also been interested in her services hence announcing that she will grace the forthcoming event slated for 27th March 2022.

The festival scheduled to happen at Lugogo Cricket Oval will feature performances from several other stars including Spice Diana, Nviiri the Storyteller, Bruce Melody, CoSign, among others.

Uncle Waffles, through Twitter, ruled out the possibility of her performing at the event. She says she was falsely advertised.

“Please note I will NOT be performing here this is false advertising,” read the tweet on Uncle Waffles’ official Twitter handle.

See more Please note I will NOT be performing here this is false advertising 🚫 https://t.co/v3I6s4Z8FG — Waffles (@unclewaffffles) March 3, 2022

Ouch! The organizers are yet to make a statement about the development.