Fresh Gang Entertainment boss Shafik Walukagga alias Fik Fameica believes it is wise for East African artistes to come up with one style of music that defines the region.

Fik Fameica bought the idea from Harmonize who claims that Nigerians dominate African music because they named African music as Afro-beats.

He goes on to explain that when one searches on the internet for Afro-beats, the most content they get is from Nigeria something he says is shadowing the rest of the artistes from different regions.

On that note, Harmonize and Fik Fameica propose that as the East African region, artistes can formulate a specific genre of music that easily separates them from the rest of African sounds just like how the South African Amapiano which is selling like hot cake.

Harmonize has also decided to start the campaign by organizing his own ‘Afro East Carnival’ that he plans to move around East Africa as he promotes his music.

See more VIDEO: @FFameica: @harmonize_tz believes that Nigerians got African music and named it Afro-Beats, that's why he started the Afro East Carnival because we need to specific Afo-Beats depending on the region.#NBSAfter5 #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/BOlzmwM6qY — NBS After 5 (@NBSAfter5) March 2, 2022

What are your thoughts about the idea?