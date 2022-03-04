Since the night life economy was opened, different sectors have started to take shape in the local entertainment industry.

In February alone, lots of events took place as several partiers attended concerts and festivals, some of which registered big success as others flopped.

The same month had some of our favorite artists come through with hot new singles and ollaborations accompanied with the much-anticipated music videos – not forgetting the inter-regional collaborations.

Ava Peace

There is a good flow about the music releases in 2022 and we bring you a list new projects to look out for this weekend.

The list features Vinka, Tuff B, Vivian Tendo, Ava Peace, Eddy Kenzo, Rickman, Kataleya and Kandle, Fik Fameica, Rachel K, among many others.

Check out our picks for the songs to look out for below:

1. HELLO – Tuff B feat. Vivian Tendo

Media personality Robert Ssekidde alias Tuff B teamed up with Vivian Tendo to release a sweet love jam that revives the beauty about love.

Before the release of their song, the pair shared photos while in a game park that ignited dating rumors but the two refuted the allegations.

2. FIMBO – Vinka

Vinka has another one! By now it’s not news that the singer is immensely talented.

In her latest track, she fuses a couple of languages that include Swahili, English, and Luganda, she sings about the “whip of love” which in a sleek Afrobeats tune that is currently rising on the charts.

3. Kyolina – Kataleya & Kandle

With the Amapiano sound currently trending, Uganda’s sensational duo Kataleya and Kandle decided to hop onto the South African sound in “Kyolina”.

Loosely translated to mean “Show What You Got”, the new song was one of the tracks that dropped in a double release by the duo, together with “Nkunonya”.

The duo did their best on the sound. You feel the thrill in their voices and the vibe will definitely get you on your feet just to shake your body.

4. Enjoyment – Eddy Kenzo feat. Rickman

Eddy Kenzo and Rickman joined forces to come through with one of the most played song around the country.

The pair outdid themselves on “Enjoyment” – an infectious jam that is topping the music charts on different digital streaming platforms and mainstream media.

The catchy phrase from the song, “Tokola entondo oja kuloga” has also become the new jargon in town promoting the song even better.

5. Champino – Fik Fameica feat. Harmonize

Yet again, Konde Gang and Fresh Gang bosses Harmonize and Fik Fameica collaborated on a new project.

The video to their second project titled ‘Champino’ were released this week and it expresses their lavish and happy lifestyles.

It is also an Amapiano song and we must say, they did justice to it.

Fik and Harmonize first worked on ‘Bedroom’ in April 2020 but it did not receive good airplay. Hopefully, this one will get more airplay.

6. Kibooko – Ava Peace

New dancehall empress Ava Peace bounced back with a groovy track where she fuses oldskool with urban dancehall.

This time around, she unleashed her ‘bad gyal’ attitude which no one would like to miss on the new song.

She also showcased her abilities with fresh dance moves in the eye-catching choreographed moves in the visuals directed by Zyga Phix.