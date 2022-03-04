Today, Dorah Mwima Barrak celebrates her 32nd birthday as her hubby assures how she will always be his baby.

Nader Barrak and Dorah Mwima have been married for over eight years and their marriage is quite inspiring for many youths.

Their social media banters towards each other, and how they let the public in on their private life are beautiful things to watch.

The former Miss Uganda turns 32 years old today and in his birthday message to her, Nader reminisced on how they met when she was just 20 and have enjoyed life together since.

He showered her with lots of praises in the message that starts off with their usual trolls towards each other.

Nader then reveals how Dorah will “always look young, humble, good hearted, beautiful, and smart” in his eyes.

My wife Dorah Mwima last week was looking at herself in the mirror and “ohhh noooo am turning 32 in few days” and she was expecting me to comfort her with my 40 years. Woman you are still 32! You are not even in your mid 30’s! There are still 3 years for that! You know what can happen in 3 years? A pandemic, Russian Ukraine War, Queen ma launch, having a baby… And then you will still have whole 5 years to reach my age! OK wait, that’s not how we start a happy birthday post. It is always nice to reflect on our lives on our birthdays, that’s what we did yesterday night. I met wifey since she was 20 years old!…And then after reflecting on our lives other things happened. Happy birthday habibi, in my eyes you will always be young, humble, good hearted beautiful and smart. My wife, my queen ma and mama EGGSS Nader Barrak