Singer Pia Pounds had no kind words for a fan who criticised her fashion by pointing out how she was “wearing winter shoes on summer clothes.”

New photos shared on social media show Pia dressed in a black see-through outfit and long black boots while looking seductively towards the camera.

Having come across the photos shared on MBU’s Facebook page, one fan identified as Yusuf Yan was quick to point out how the diva was wearing a few things wrong.

Yusuf said, “Ebigatto bya winter on summer clothes, oba what went wrong with our own artists banange.”

In her defence, having come across the comments, Pia replied saying there was nothing wrong with the shoes and clothes she was putting on.

She also emphasized how she was not going to take fashion advice from a young man who referred to leather shoes as “winter shoes”.

“Yusuf Yan, leather boots woziyita winter shoes kitegeeza okyaali mwana muto mubya fashion dear,” the singer’s comment read.

Pia joins the long list of celebrities including who have verbally retaliated to attacks from fans on social media.