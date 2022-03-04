Born 3rd March 1982, Ugandan veteran Dancehall and Ragga singer Roni Banton celebrated his fortieth birthday on Thursday.

For Roni Banton, the fourth floor is the start of a new life; one which he intends to enjoy fully because he has learned quite much about life already.

In a birthday message to himself, the Kawuna singer says that he is now well equipped with skills, experience, and whatever he needs to start enjoying life.

He also plans to reflect more about his life, to take stock of the transformations he has been through, and enjoy the remaining part of his earthly life.

Turning 40 is a time of reflection to take stock of who you are at this time in your life, which include the values, friendships, jobs, relationships, and thoughts you hold dear. The phrase “life begins at 40” means that when one reaches the age of forty, life becomes better, maybe because one has the skills, experiences, and means necessary for an enjoyable life. Roni Banton

Read Also: My biggest achievement is being married to you – Barbie to Bobi Wine on his 40th birthday

Below are the ten things Roni Banton intends to take seriously going ahead:

Quit complaining all the time. Live life proactively. Create more organization in your life. Have a system to reach long term goals. Have true friends, not toxic people. Settle on what you truly desire. Take care of yourself. Dive deeper into your passions. Forgive and let go. Accept the things you can’t change and appreciate the fact however it may be.

Quite inspiring, innit?

See more

Who is Roni Banton?

Now based in Boston Massachusetts, USA Ronald Tomusange Bantoneire a.k.a Roni Banton was born on 3rd March 1982 at Namirembe Hospital.

Born to the family of Mr. and Mrs Tomusange Vicent, Roni Banton is the fourth child in a family of eight.

He was raised in the slums of Bakuli, Katale village deep down in Kibaawo where his early life filled with lots of hustle inspired him to work hard.

He vividly remembers eating kalo (millet) and groundnuts for most of the meals due to the financial hardships while growing up.

Roni Banton’s hustle starts out in 1996 as a Kanaabe (car washer) around the areas of Bakuli. He washed cars and earned some money to feed.

The money he saved was also used to pay his school fees. During that period, Roni started doing Karaoke in different pubs around Kampala.

Slowly, he started meeting big stars some of whom he performed with and eventually recorded his very first song with the help of another artist, Roni Guns.

Their collabo released in 2001 was dubbed ‘Abantu Baluno’. It didn’t receive the desired airplay due to its poor quality but Roni marched on with his dream.

In 2002 he did another track called Nakonkoona but just like the first one, it wasn’t received well by the media and the fans.

His next release, Engatto, was produced by his Godfather Cool Cadino and released in 2003. It was majorly played on East African Radio but it marked the start of greater things for Roni.

His first popular Album was produced in 2007 after joining City Limit Crew with the likes of Dr. Propa, Witty Witty, and other artists.

He went on to drop monster tracks including Kawuna (under City Limit Crew), Tonywa Novuga, Ladies Night, Pilingisa, Genda Mponye, Ebilowozo, Omukwano Gwo, among several others.

He also started his own recording studio Monster Studios which worked with and inspired many artists to turn into stars.

Once the most sought-after dancehall star in the land, Roni Banton relocated to the USA where he is living with his family.

We wish him a belated happy birthday!