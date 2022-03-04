For years, there has been a debate among youths about if it’s okay for lovers to wash each other’s undergarments.

In most cases, the answer has been “No” from the male side and even some females would never do it.

Capital FM’s presenter Lucky Mbabazi seems to find no reason as to why lovers wouldn’t wash each other’s undergarments’ when requested to do so.

In a video she shared, Lucky is seen laughing out loud at all those who claim that they are afraid of washing their lover’s undergarments in fear of germs or getting infected with diseases.

She notes that if they can allow their lovers to be ‘inside’ them, what new thing are they going to find in washing the undergarments?

If you can allow a man to be inside you, then you shouldn’t be having a problem washing his underwear if he asks you to. Lucky Mbabazi