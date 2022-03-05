Media personality Precious Remmie Nakitto has confessed outmost love for her lover, Raymond Bindeeba despite all his imperfections.

The Galaxy FM and Spark TV presenter expressed her affection for her lover as she shared their photos on her social media pages.

She captioned the photos saying, “I Love you with all your imperfections my Cocktail” as she continued to throw jabs at her critics who thought their relationship wouldn’t last.

When Bindeba went down on his knee and proposed to Remmie, social media went awash with different video clip showing how he had previously proposed to a couple ladies who he dumped in the later stages of their relationship.

Socialite Nalongo Don Zella came out and shared screenshots accusing Bindeba of shooting his shot at her yet he had just proposed to Remmie a few days before.

Since Love always wins, we wish the two a happy and blissful marriage.