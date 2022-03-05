British-Ugandan folk singer Michael Kiwanuka has announced he will be making refunds to all those who purchased tickets for shows that he has aborted due to unstable political climate.

Michael Kiwanuka publicly announced the cancellation of his shows in Moscow at the Adrenaline Stadium that was due on 6th June, and one in Saint Petersburg at Morze on 7th June due to what is taking place in Ukraine.

He announced his plans to refund everyone who had purchased his tickets through his social media pages as he stood in solidarity with the Republic of Ukraine while condemning what is taking place currently.

In light of the terrible events that are happening in Ukraine currently Michael Kiwanuka’s shows in Moscow at the Adrenaline Stadium on 6th June, and in Saint Petersburg at Morze on 7th June have been cancelled. Refunds for these shows will be available from point of purchase. Please contact your ticket agent for further information. Michael Kiwanuka

In September 2020, the London-based musician made Ugandans proud when he managed to beat Dua Lipa and Stormzy to UK Mercury Prize as his album dubbed ‘KIWANUKA‘ saw others crumble.

He went on and also scooped a nomination in the 63rd Grammy Awards nominations in November the same year though he didn’t win.