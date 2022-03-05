Precious Remmie Nakitto’s husband, Raymond Bindeeba has been put on the spot on allegations of child neglect by ex-lover, Akum Sophia.

Based on the video that is making rounds, Bindeeba is accused by his alleged ex-lover Akum of being a dead-beat father to their 15-year-old daughter.

In the interview, Akum explained that she met Bindeeba while she was still schooling in 2007. Thereafter, had a romantic relationship for about two years but got pregnant in 2008.

By the time she gave birth to their daughter, Bindeeba had left for Sudan to seek greener pastures. When the pair welcomed their baby girl, Bindeeba sent his sister to conduct a DNA with the baby.

Akum further stressed that when the DNA results returned, she was not given the opportunity to see them.

At the moment, she wants Raymond Bindeeba to start taking care of their child and also foot her school fees plus everything that the girl needs in life to live happily.

Watch the video below;