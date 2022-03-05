Singer Geosteady’s ex-lover and baby mama, Prima Kadarshi has asked her critics to stop attacking her in their ugly live videos online.

Prima got out of her comfort zone to tell off her critics having crossed paths with blogger Peng Peng’s videos where he was scathingly tearing her into pieces for allegedly denying Geosteady chance to meet his children.

Based on her statements, Prima angrily asked Peng Peng to stop disrespecting her and the boyfriend Mr. Henrie as she stressed out that her children don’t have any bias or negative information about their biological father.

Geosteady, Prima Kardashi and their children Soraya and Solange (faces blurred)

Prima further rubbished the allegations of denying Geosteady chance to visit his children reasoning that he chose not to be a part of their lives.

She noted that she is not a saddist to deny her children their rights even when their dad doesn’t provide for them.

wabula peng stop attacking me in ur ugly live videos_______ stop disrespecting me n my Partner. My children don’t have any bias or negative information about their father. He chose not to see his kids_____He chose not to be part of ther lives. Am not a saddist to deny my children there rights even when u dont provide a grain. I dont want my daughters to watch ur stupid lives in future that i denied them anything about there dad respect Me n my family kindly. Prima Kadarshi