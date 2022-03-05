Lately, there has been a photo of singer Vyper Ranking trending online standing at the old taxi park while holding a placard asking the male gender to stop sending their girlfriends transport money.

The photo went viral as some individuals agreed to his cause whereas a few had their own views about his claim.

To the female side, they totally disagreed with his campaign as most of them ruled out Vyper Ranking’s suggestion.

In the same manner Swangz Avenue singer Azawi came out to also reveal that girls who don’t have boyfriends who send them money hustle on their own through her Twitter handle.

She added that they only want positivity rather than dealing with those who forefront bad energy.