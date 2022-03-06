Published just two days ago, Azawi and Fik Fameica’s visuals for their collaboration “Majje” is soon notching 100k views on YouTube.

However hard it might be to pick one favourite song off Azawi’s African Music album, “Majje” is arguably one of the top three tracks.

The message in the lyrics has made the song to standout and the melodies from both artistes made it such an unmissable track.

Produced by Bomba, Majje talks about how Azawi and Fik hustled from nothing to become the big stars that they are.

Read Also: Seventh Heaven: Azawi parades her eight awards won in two weeks

Shot in the middle of Kampala city plus other scenes in the ghettos, the “Majje” visuals make a statement of inspiration for the youths.

Directed by Sasha Vybz, the script tries to relay what is embedded in the lyrics – the story of a Ugandan youth who makes it from nothing to something.

Such has been the lifestory for Azawi who; from vending food in the slums of Nakulabye, is now one of the biggest stars to watch on the continent.

Fik Fameica also relates with the tale having started from the bottom as a dancer and vixen to becoming one of the most sought after Ugandan rappers.

The scenes as the Swangz Avenue star rides through the city on a horse depict the empress in her, a queen that has conquered and is only bound for greater heights.

Uncle Mo, whose story has also been a source of inspiration for many kids in the areas of Kireka, is also featured in the visuals.

Take a gaze below: