USA-based Ugandan ragga and dancehall singer Rhoda K says she is unbothered by the public opinion on her love for girls.

Since relocating to the US, Rhoda K Shelbie has for several years been alleged to be in a relationship with a fellow girl.

Photos that rocked the internet in 2020 showed her kissing a fellow lady on the lips during a video shoot for her song “Omala”.

The photos intensified the rumors of the singer having an affair with a fellow woman.

In an interview with local YouTuber, Andrew Luzze Anderson, Rhoda K made it clear that she likes girls in different ways.

That is a personal question but I would say I love girls in different ways. Whether intimate love or just normal friendship, I don’t know how to describe it but I have no problem to do with girls and I don’t care what they say. Rhoda K

When asked if she has dreams of settling down with her dream man and getting married to start a family, she said that she has “never dated a guy” and hasn’t thought about marriage.

“I have never dated a guy by the way so I don’t know what happens. Right now, it has not crossed my mind yet but we leave that to God,” said Rhoda K.

The former Gagamel affiliated singer further urged her critics not to be bothered by her personal decisions because she lives life the way she wants to.

My life, my way. Who am I to crucify a girl who likes a girl? It is God who created us you know. If Rhoda K loves a girl it is her decision. You’re not gonna come into my life and say, “Why did you do this?” Rhoda K

She then revealed how she is working on a new album dubbed “My Life, My Way” which talks about how she lives her life her way.

Rhoda K is not the only diaspora-based Ugandan female artiste to open up about her sexuality following Julie Mutesasira’s wedding in 2020.

