Following allegations that Raymond Bindeeba had children with other women before meeting Precious Remmie Bindeeba, the media personality has said that she is ready to look after all the children.

Recent weeks have seen several rumors alleging that Raymond Bindeeba has a few children outside his marriage with Remmie Nakitto a.k.a Ray P a.k.a Precious Remmie.

In a recent YouTube interview, a one Akum Sophia accused Raymond of child neglect. She claimed that they had a daughter together in 2008 but he has completely ignored the child.

During Friday’s show on Spark TV, Remmie maintained that she is not gonna leave Bindeeba over the children being alleged to be his.

She also asked the mothers of the said children to take them to her with proof of DNA results showing that they are indeed Bindeeba’s kids.

The determined Remmie said that when she decided to marry Bindeeba, she was ready to be with him though the good and bad times.