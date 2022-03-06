Former NBS TV news anchor Sheila Nduhukire made her relationship official at obugenyi held on Saturday, leaving Ykee Benda with a broken heart.

The former media personality Sheila Nduhukire introduced her lover to her parents in a traditional ceremony in Kiruhura on Saturday 5th March, 2022.

Ahead of a wedding ceremony reportedly set to happened later this month, the couple made their relationship official in the humble “Obugyenyi”.

The photos which quickly made rounds on social media on Saturday afternoon were welcomed with divergent opinions.

As for Ykee Benda, the photos left a heartbreak!

The Mpaka Records singer who has always publicly expressed how he crushes on Nduhukire ran to his Twitter handle where he wrote, “This is heart breaking.”

He later added another tweet in which he wished Nduhukire a blessed marriage.

He wrote, “Ofcos I wish you the very best. Don’t mind the noise from these streets. Go be the best version of yourself, go be merry. Happy Marriage (Reach out just incase)”

Congratulations Sheila. Take heart Ykee!