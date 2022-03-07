The sexy Jera kingdom, real name Nasuuna Hajara, features renowned dancer Eddie Wizzy in the ‘Bailando’ visuals.

Jera’s recent releases, Mr. Bwavu and Body, have kept her name echoing in the music space having received considerably good airplay.

She has also kept her image in our faces through media tours and her active social media platforms where she often shares spicy photos.

Her body seems like her major investment as she never leaves the gym and we can see the results of her hard work in the new visuals.

Read Also: Jera shocks fans after revealing her ‘true’ age

“Bailando” is translated as “Dancing”. In the song, Jera asks Wizzy to dance for her as she showers him with compliments about what a good dancer he is.

The song written by Yese Oman Rafiki and produced by D’Mario will evoke your desires to step on the dance floor and show what you got.

Directed by Pest of Grate Make Films, the Bailando video is also an eyeful.

The two artistes showcase their dancing talents which is Eddie Wizzy’s primary talent. They also get quite close and you might think there is chemistry.

Take a gaze at the visuals below: