Outspoken music critic Eyekolela says he cannot rank singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye StarBoss among the top 30 musicians of the past generation.

He backs his opinion with the reason that the Big Muzik Entertainment boss served the country fake music which he referred to as ‘Posho’.

Eyekolela drew a comparison of Big Eye’s music to that of the likes of late Prince Paul Kafeero who served the nation with music “as sweet as rice.”

I can’t rank Big Eye StarBoss in the top 30 musicians of 2000s. The singer has served us posho in this generation yet the likes of Paul Kafeero served us rice. Eyekolela

Eyekolela who was hosted by Tuff B on NBS TV’s KURT show went on to claim that in music is categorised in “hit songs” and “golden songs”.

In the case, he again used Big Eye’s ‘Indicator’ song and called it a hit song while Jose Chameleone’s ‘Basima Ogenze’ is a ‘golden song’.

When we scrolled through the comment section, Eyekolela was bashed for undermining Big Eye’s talent and how far he has made it in Uganda’s music industry.