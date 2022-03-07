Is singer-turned-presidential advisor Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman soon becoming the next Uganda’s Dixon Bond Okello?

This comes in after the self-styled “Real Ghetto President” was spotted commanding the overall security at the recently concluded Roast & Rhyme event that took place a week ago at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo.

That tight security at the event impressed many who attended as they were overheard chatting while walking in and out of the venue safely.

Based on the information availed to this website by Spark TV’s Dius Walugembe, Buchaman’s security team named “Security by Knuckle” was endorsed by Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho alias Salim Saleh.

It is further reported that Buchaman was given the leeway to command security at events after threatening to return to his old friend Bobi Wine

See more WATCH: "Buchaman to lead security at all formal entertainment events in and around Kampala after being endorsed by Gen. Saleh.." – @DiusWalugembe said during #ThePODIUM pic.twitter.com/U13CvoJNVI — MBU (@MBU) March 6, 2022

Buchaman is said to have made the threats a few months ago while he was chocking on debts.

Reports further indicate that the former Firebase singer asked to be given an active role having been part of the campaign team for the NRM in recent elections.

This also came amid reports that Buchaman was facing eviction from his house in Makindye over accumulated rent arrears.