Gereson Wabuyu a.k.a Gravity Omutujju boasts about chilling with the big boys in his new song. The visuals are out!

At the back of his trending hit single “Tusimbudde”, Gravity Omutujju sought for the services of Eno Beats and hit studio again.

This time, the controversial rapper focused on singing about the “Big Boys”, the men that have made it in life.

To promote the song, Gravity released a list of male artistes that he believes deserve to be recognised due to their contribution in the industry in the last few years.

Chameleone, Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool, Fik Fameica, among others made it on the list while several others including his nemesis Navio missed.

On Sunday 6th March, 2022, Gravity released the visuals of the “Big Boys” track and it features hilarious scenes.

The visuals directed by Nolton-George is characterised by a comic script of comedians who try to act out the message embedded in the lyrics.

Take a gaze at the video below: