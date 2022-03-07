Prima Kadarshi and Galaxy FM’s Mr. Henrie are yet to mark a year since the two publicly became an item.

Their relationship has since faced lots of negativity from a section of critics. They have also received love from well-wishers.

For a while, netizens have been bombarding Prima with questions about when she plans to give birth for Mr. Henrie.

In a recent video where Prima blasted her critics about allegations of denying her ex baby daddy Geosteady chance to see his child, she answered the frequently asked question.

In the video shared on her Facebook, Prima Kadarshi asked her critics not to put her under pressure by asking her to give birth for Mr. Henrie.

She then stressed that she will give birth for Mr. Henrie when she feels that it is the right time to have kids together.

The mother of two also addressed claims from her haters who claim that Mr. Henrie has side chics by saying she doesn’t care.