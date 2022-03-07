Sulubada High Skool Headmaster Michael Mukwaya alias Mikie Wine has apologized to all the fans he disappointed after a missed show in Bahrain.

Through a video, Mikie Wine explained that he failed to make it on time due to delayed Covid-19 results in Dubai where he was to set off from to Bahrain.

He narrated that the aeroplane he was supposed to use left without him because he was waiting to receive the Covid test results.

Mikie Wine has, however, promised to fulfill the debt by performing for his fans today (Monday).

He promises to perform his trending single “Abita Ebikutte” and to give his best performance ever to his patient fans.