In a viral video, Professor Gilbert Bukenya is seen slapping singer Kapa Cat’s behind as they dance and enjoy a good time while on a night out in Kakiri.

Kapa Cat, real name Catherine Tumusiime, was booked to perform at an event in Kakiri on Saturday night.

While performing her song “Center” – a collaboration with Gravity Omutujju – Kapa Cat seemed to impress several of the members in the audience.

Among them was Professor Gilbert Balibaseka Bukenya, the seventh Vice President of Uganda, who was also watching closely.

Excitedly, Prof. Bukenya got on his feet, offered some cash and asked Kapa Cat to redo the song because he had enjoyed it so much.

Kapa Cat was obviously not to decline the request and while performing it again, she got the chance to grind her booty on the professor’s groin.

Prof. Bukenya with a jolly face is seen staring at Kapa’s “Center” before grinding on it whilst provocatively slapping it.

The video that has since gone viral on social media has attracted different comments as a few people criticise Bukenya’s act.

Others, however, are of the notion that “Life is too short” and care the least about two adults enjoying each other’s company.

Speaking to MBU, Kapa Cat revealed that Bukenya is a fan of Ugandan music and he enjoys listening to some of her songs.

Check out the video below: