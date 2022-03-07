On Saturday, Fun Factory Uganda made a grand return to the hilarious comedy nights at Kampala Serena Hotel after two years away and the fans turned up in large numbers.

Due to Covid-19, the weekly sketch comedy shows that happened at the National theatre were halted in 2020. For over two years, comedy fans have not been able to enjoy watching their stars act out skits.

On Saturday 5th March 2022, all roads led to Kampala Serena Hotel where the Grand Return show was organized.

The highly anticipated show saw various celebrities throng the venue as early as 7:00 pm to catch an early feel of what everyone expected to be an absolute rib-cracker.

A Pass, Bebe Cool, Ragga Dee, Diamond Oscar, Benon Mugumbya, Mr. Mosh, Miss Deedan, Lucky Mbabazi, Cleopatra Koheirwe, Eleanor Nabwiso, Housen Mushema, among many others were seen at the venue.

Read Also: Okello Okello Fills Up National Theater At Silent Comedy Show (PHOTOS )

Hundreds of other comedy lovers turned up and according to the photos seen, fashion was on the menu as they looked really smart for the day.

Music, cocktails, popcorn, selfies, and chit-chats swiftly led the audience into the show which had been heavily hyped for weeks.

The real show started when Dickson Zizinga stepped on stage as the crowd was waiting for that moment depending on the mega ovation that was accorded.

Different exciting skits by Hannington Bugingo, Anne Kansiime, Teacher Mpamire, Zizinga, Simon Base Kalema, Richard Tuwangye, Frobisher Lwanga, among others were performed to give the audience a fun-filled experience.

The show that went on past 1:00 am also had performances from artists like Kenneth Mugabi, Chance Nalubega, and Kabuye Ssembogga.

Check out some of the photos from the event below: