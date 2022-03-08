Uganda Musicians Association President Cinderella Sanyu Muyonjo alias Cindy Sanyu gave birth to her second child early this year.

Apparently, her baby is a month old and the singer has on several occasions been giving us updates about her baby’s progress plus how she is enjoying motherhood.

There are very many positives that she has been sharing and highlighting for those who wish to become mothers very soon.

On the other hand, there are some challenges that she has also come across as a mother.

Based on the insights she often shares, the advantages overweigh the disadvantages as giving birth is most women’s ultimate goal.

A few days ago, she took to her Instagram account and shared how challenging breastfeeding is because it always makes her sleepy.

Breastfeeding makes me really sleepy so we end up napping together which is great. I am loving every moment of being a mommy. Cindy Sanyu

She has yet again come out and disclosed that motherhood is somehow complicated in the first months because she is juggling lots of things.

Who needs a nanny when you have a first born? Now my 10yr old can help baby sit my one month old as I take a nap. Motherhood isn’t easy especially in these first months. Cindy Sanyu