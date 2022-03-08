After weeks of back and forth bickering, NTV Uganda workmates Lynda Ddane and Etania Mutoni have ironed out their differences.

There is some magic that comes with public holidays and the International Women’s Day that happened on Tuesday brought warm hugs.

In photos seen by MBU, NTV The Beat presenter Lynda Uwamahoro and the Dance Party queen Etania put their differences behind them.

For weeks, the two workers at the Serena-based TV station had been embroiled in an online war.

According to screenshots which were shared by Snapchat gossip queen, Senga Acid, the beef started from Etania allegedly badmouthing Lynda.

In one of the screenshots, Etania reportedly wanted Lynda sacked from NTV due to her continued absentia from work, among other things.

While appearing on the Kasuku Live YouTube channel, Lynda wondered why Etania hated her so much.

She revealed how, despite working at the same TV station, they had only met once, something which continued to show that their differences were longlasting.

On Tuesday, however, the two young media personalities hugged it out to end their differences. Photos shared on social media showed them happily together again.

Different sources reveal that it took the intervention of NTV’s management to create harmony with the aim of making a good working environment for both divas.

It's good seeing them together, one of the cutest moments you'll see today.