In a long mocking Momen’s Day message to his baby mama and ex-lover Prima Kardashi, Geosteady asked her to stop spreading false propaganda about him.

In recent days, the mother to Goesteady’s daughters Ndagire Prima a.k.a Prima Kardashi has appeared in different videos hitting out at the singer.

Prima notes how Geosteady has been lying about her denying him access to his children since they broke up in 2020.

She claims that Geosteady is a deadbeat father who does not offer financial support or any sort of care to the kids and hence has no right to see them.

Geosteady, Prima Kardashi and their children Soraya and Solange (faces blurred)

Having come across Prima’s comments, Geosteady sent out a strong message in which he noted how she once told him that the two little girls are not his kids.

The singer also revealed how Prima asked him not to go for the burial if the kids ever died and how he has all the evidence in form of recordings.

Geosteady further asked Prima to stop using media to fight his brand. Read his full statement below:

Again I say: 1. You said in my face those kids ain’t mine that even if they die I shouldn’t come for burial (I have the recordings) despite I’ve never done a DNA test for them and I guess you were right. 2. If you need support call/text and if you don’t want stay in your happy life. Stop using media and stop fighting my brand at least I’ve done so much bad but the good has also added value to you. The problem isn’t the kids, it isn’t the support but it’s with you talking too much. Happy Women’s Day! Geosteady