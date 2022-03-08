Halima Namakula and Hanson Baliruno are accused of making off with Shs7m belonging to events promoter identified as Eddies K Promotion in Mubende.

Eddies K Promotion claims that Halima Namakula and Hanson Baliruno stole his money after a performance after asking his worker who had the cash to get out of their car before speeding off.

The furious promoter narrated that the two took off with his money something that did not please him at all.

The pair, however, reportedly claims that the money was their payment from the show they performed at.

The next morning, the two were spotted chilling in Mubende something which angered Eddies K Promotion even more.

On that note, he has called out the two to payback his money reasoning that they don’t deserve a payment of Shs7m for the stage performance they put up.

