The family battle between singer Iryn Namubiru and her mother, Justine Namawejje, seems to be waging on.

According to reports, Iryn Namubiru’s mother Irene Namawejje was arrested over the weekend and thrown into the coolers.

For several years, the songstress and her mother have been at loggerheads over a disputed piece of land.

The land located in Nambale, Mityana District, is said to have belonged to the singer’s grandfather Godfrey Nyanzi Ssemitego who died in 1998.

Read Also: Irene Namubiru living in fear following a land wrangle dispute with her mother

In May 2021, Iryn Namubiru through social media expressed fear that something would happen to her due to wrangles.

She also mentioned that in case anything happened, her mother was to be held liable.

Namubiru’s mother has also often claimed that she wants to torment her life and accuses her of always imprisoning her.

The singer rubbishes the allegations. She says that her mother has been pinning such false accusations on her for a long time.

She also maintains that she has never put her mother in jail nor filed a court case against her like she claims.

Namubiru also wants such allegations to stop.

And NO! I have not put my MOTHER in Prison SHE IS NOT and HAS NOT BEEN IN PRISON over the last few days, just like I have never filed any case against her in COURT like she is telling people now ! I have not and have never! This has got to Stop! Iryn Namubiru

A few of her followers have urged her to stay away from her mother and avoid her toxicity if she wants to win the battle.