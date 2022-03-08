Veteran singer and humanitarian activist Van Data is gutted by the loss of his close friend, Sadurni Carrasco Sumaya a.k.a Sumy – a Spanish journalist who perished in a car accident in Kiryandongo.

Sadurni Carrasco Sumaya, who was working with the International Press Association (IPA) in Kampala, and her driver Thomas Mugisha got involved in a fatal accident on Monday.

The head-on collision happened at around 8:30pm at Chopelwo valley in Kiryandongo district on Monday evening as the two were travelling back to Kampala.

The late Sadurni Carrasco Sumy (Source: Instagram)

Faridah Nampiima, the Police’s traffic and road safety Public Relations Officer, confirmed the passing on of the two individuals.

Read Also: Singer Van Data reaches out to Kampala bomb victims on 34th birthday

Reports indicated that the both Sumy and her driver died on spot after the car in which they were travelling, a Toyota Rav4 (UAS 597U), collided with a Fuso truck (UAL 192U).

The driver of RAV4, Mugisha aged 42, and his passenger one Carrasco, aged 33, died on the spot, while the other driver escaped after the accident, and efforts are underway to have him arrested. Faridah Nampiima

Upon learning of his friend’s death, singer Van Data shared the sad news on his social media platforms as he mourned the loss of such a good friend.

“Woke up to the sad news. Lost a close friend. After survival wars, riots, all, Sumy Sadurni dies in a car accident. This is very sad. Life is short. RIP buddy,” Data wrote on Instagram stories.

Speaking to MBU, Van Data described Sumy as a welcoming and jolly person who always loved to have a good time.

Sumy’s death has left many other people in the media fraternity and entertainment circles gutted. May her soul Rest In Peace!