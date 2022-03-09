Tuesday 8th March, marked this year’s International Women’s Day celebration as the world celebrated the females on the planet.

Many women had fun and enjoyed the day as they were being honored by those close to them.

Barbie Kyagulanyi Itungo, the wife to the leader of the strongest opposition political party in the country Bobi Wine, had it rough.

The celebrations she had gone to attend in Luwero as the guest of honor at a graduation ceremony were intercepted by Police who fired teargas.

Barbie noted that Police also arrested some people and left other women who had attended the function with injuries.

The celebrations were organized for teen mothers who had graduated from Caring Hearts Uganda after the completion of four months of tailoring training.

Based on her story, Barbie Kyagulanyi stressed that the raucous was caused by the men in security uniform who revoked the permission they had earlier given them to go on with their celebrations, claiming that they had not cleared.

She further states that several of their items were confiscated including 50 sewing machines that were meant to be given out to graduates, mama kits, reusable sanitary pads, and held maternity delivery beds.

How Women’s day looked like from my side. Caring Hearts Uganda together with the Member of Parliament Katikamu South Hon. Kirumira Hassan and Luwero district Woman MP Hon. Brenda Nabukenya had a graduation ceremony planned to honor Teen mothers who completed the Four months tailoring training. Police revoked the permission they had earlier given us and caused havoc. They tear-gassed and injured some of our girls and their babies, confiscated 50 sewing machines meant to be given to the graduates, held maternity delivery beds which were destined for the area hospital, took mama kits and re-usable sanitary pads. They arrested some of our people too. It was not a happy Women’s day 2022. Barbie Kyagulanyi