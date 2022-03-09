Jose Chameleone asks Zzina Awards not to nominate him in small categories again as his brand deserves to only be nominated in the Lifetime Achievement and Legendary award categories.

The 2022 Zzina Awards will be happening on 25th March as nominees from 18 categories will be looking forward to walking back home with some awards.

Leone Island Music Empire boss Jose Chammeleone was nominated in the Best Afro Beat song, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year categories.

The veteran singer, however, does not feel like he should be nominated in such small categories because there are several younger artists that deserve to take up those positions.

Through his Facebook page, Chameleone asked the organizers of the awards to only nominate him in the Lifetime Achievement awards because that’s where he belongs.

Read Also: Cindy unapologetic about her statements against Spice Diana’s win at Zzina Awards

He also thanked Galaxy FM for tirelessly impacting the local music industry but he also prefers that he is respected as the “music general” that he is.

As I celebrate 2 decades of nonstop entertaining, I highly appreciate everyone of us who has lifted the music spirit. Thank you and I can never stop appreciating you all. Galaxy Fm uganda in a special way you have tirelessly contributed to our music and may you continue to uplift every talents. I wish to bring in my concern as a General in this celebrated music industry. Please I wish you can next time substitute my nominations to the artistes that really work hard to be part of the Zzina awards. I don’t mean to say I don’t appreciate me part of it. But am sure so many young artistes need that space. I guess next year you’ll consider something like “Lifetime Achievement” where many great artistes like me belong. Congratulations all nominees! Jose Chameleone