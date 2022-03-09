As more slay queens try out bleaching to enhance their skin tone, Ugandan singer Jera Kingdom is considering “darkening a bit”

Jera, real name Hajjara Nassuna’s slim thick body and light skin complexion make her standout just in case you don’t identify her for her music.

She is a beauty and she invests in her body, spending hours at the gym and using the appropriate beauty products for her skin.

She is also a lover of tattoos and parts of her body including her back, shoulders, arms, hands, and thighs are covered with ink.

Read Also: Bailando: Jera Kingdom, Eddie Wizzy Get Jiggy In New Visuals (VIDEO)

Nose rings, earrings, and piercings in other parts of her body also come in handy as accessories to compliment her beauty.

Over the weekend, however, Jera through Snapchat revealed how she has had enough of the tattoos and piercings.

The Bailando singer is also considering darkening a bit. Jera shared a photo of her brown thighs on Snapchat and added the caption: