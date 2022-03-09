This year’s International Women’s Day celebration was aimed at addressing gender equality issues for a sustainable tomorrow.

The campaign that Reach A Hand Uganda held at the International University of East Africa was represented by the #BreakTheBias hashtag.

It called on everyone to work towards a world that is equitable, inclusive, and free from bias and discrimination so that the playing field is leveled for women moving forward.

Well known for giving one hell of an edutainment experience by throwing massive concerts and convening both beneficiaries of diverse backgrounds, and influencers of change, Reach A Hand Uganda earned its place to be the most fun-filled and youthful organization in the country with their Women’s Day concert.

This concert which Reach A Hand Uganda themed: “Break the bias” engaged such powerful popular artists as Fille Mutoni, Jowy Landa, Karole Kasita, Naava Grey, and Sandra Suubi.

They each gave their best performances to an audience that included students from various universities including International University of East Africa, Makerere main campus, and Kyambogo University.

A dance battle was also organized by popular demand, and a few volunteers of talented student representatives who believed in their ebitone jumped on stage to uplift the names of their respective universities.

Gamba n’ogu and a whole lot of talent saw IUEA students climbing the ladder without a fringe except for the part where ambassadors of Gulu University put up a fight that couldn’t be ignored by judges.

When a cash prize of 200k and gift hampers from Movit were introduced, the contenders were determined to literally break a leg in the finals which was between IUEA and Gulu University ambassadors.

The Judges crowned IUEA as none other than Humphrey Nabimanya, Trizah, Victoria, Harmonie, and Judith.

Check out some of the photos below: