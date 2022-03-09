We all agree to the fact that renowned media personality, talent, and artist manager Edwin Katamba alias MC Kats has toiled to leave a mark on Uganda’s music industry.

In his daily endeavors, he has worked with a number of rising talents both male and female some of whom have given him smiles and others, regret.

On the record, during his successful management career, he has worked mostly with ladies and he is the perfect person to tell you the complications that come with it.

Read Also : MC Kats’ Valentine’s Day message to Caroline Marcah will leave your eyes teary

MC Kats says that working with female artists is stressful because once they get money, ladies often change and abandon their management.

He went on to give an example of how he was once disappointed by a girl’s duo after they failed to show up for business with one claiming she didn’t like her hair.

He advised those who desire to work with female artists to make strict contracts that they cannot easily breach.