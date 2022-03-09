Former media personality-turned-beautician Sherry Matovu seems to have completely ended her romantic relationship with the love of her life, Thaddeus Katumba.

The two have in the past years had an on and off relationship and they last appeared in the media together about a year ago.

At the time, they were spotted merry-making as they claimed they had rekindled their romance.

The beautician also inked tattoos of Katumba’s name on her arm claiming that only death would separate them.

Going by the screenshots accessed by MBU off Sherry Matovu’s Snapchat account, she seems not to be seeing eye-to-eye with Katumba anymore.

More rumors suggest that they had a bitter breakup although the cause of the split is yet to be disclosed.

Sherry Matovu also removed the “Till My Last Breath, Katts” tattoo on her hand and covered it with a dark eagle.