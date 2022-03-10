Ugandans on Twitter have failed to understand how Canary Mugume leaves Shs600k for his wife as kameeza money on a daily basis.

Kameeza money is defined as a home care allowance in form of money usually given to a wife by her husband for daily expenditure.

NBS TV journalist Canary Mugume revealed that he gives his wife up to Shs600k (about USD166) every day as Kameeza money.

He jokingly revealed so through a reply to a tweet from one of his friends who asked him for Shs600,000.

“I left it on Kameeza man. When you marry a beautiful woman, Kameeza money automatically increases,” Mugume’s tweet read.

The revelation has since attracted different Ugandans on Twitter to air out divergent opinions regarding how much money is enough for kameeza.

Others have also questioned how one can leave more than half a million as upkeep money on a daily basis.