Uganda’s fastest rapper Ivan Wabwire alias Da Agent has openly trashed Gravity Omutujju’s ‘Big Boys’ list that he released at the end of last month.

According to Da Agent, Gravity made a mistake to include himself on the list of ‘Big Boys’ because he is a “small boy.”

For that matter, the Saavam Entertainment rapper took trouble into his own hands and decided to out the ‘Great Men’ list.

Da Agent noted that the likes of Bebe Cool, Bobi Wine, and Chameleone are clearly great men, and including them on the ‘Boys’ list was so undermining.

He further stung Gravity claiming he sings “fake music” and that he is in the industry just as a hustler who is sketching life.