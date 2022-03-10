Ugandan singer Maurice Kirya is excited about having completed the recording of his new album which he says will take the world by storm.

On 6th March 2022, Maurice Kirya finished the compilation of his forthcoming album tentatively titled “TRTK”. He says he is so much in love with it.

“Today, the 6th Day Of March 2022, I’ve completed my album production. Tomorrow, the 7th Day of March 2022, I will rest. I’m in love with this creation of mine,” Maurice tweeted on Sunday.

For his love for risks, on the new albums, the King Of Mwooyo is taking on a genre that not many African artists have tried out.

Speaking to MBU, Maurice Kirya revealed that the new album will take the world by storm as it possesses “a genre that few Africans have dared to explore.”

He also hinted that he will be releasing the album artwork and explaining the meaning of ‘TRTK’ in the actual album title on Friday.

It’s been quite the anticipation, thanks to all my Day Ones and New Ones!! Tomorrow we’ll put an End to the abbreviation #trtkalbumjourney and replace it with the actual album Title and Artwork!! What’s a journey! ALBUM COMING SOON! Maurice Kirya