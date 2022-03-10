Bantu Entertainment Africa dancehall, reggae, and ragga singer Ayire Saddam alias Vyper Ranking sets 2022 running with his brand new single dubbed Transport Money.

On his new banger, the dancehall sensation does not disappoint as he did what the fans always anticipate from him.

He continued to express his high-energy style of music as he sang about sending transport money to ladies.

Listening to the lyrics carefully, Vyper Ranking notes how he will no longer send transport money to women and urges other men to do the same.

He states that he only offers transport money upon a woman’s arrival because he is fed up of the excuses that are always given by ladies and their failure to show up after sending them the money.

The audio was produced by Nessim and the visuals will be dropping anytime soon.