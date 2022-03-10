Mpaka Records singer Ykee Benda’s new song “Abeeyo” will incite your inner desire to go out and have fun.

Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda is living the life he always dreamt of as his music career and businesses prosper.

His album, Kirabo, released in 2021 has received considerably good airplay and he is now looking forward to the success in his path this year.

Abeeyo is a song about having a good time as the Mpaka Records singer calls upon everyone to be happy and enjoy life.

In the first verse, Ykee narrates what happens in the life of a party animal and how vibrant the Kampala nightlife is.

Produced by Kraizy Beat, the song has danceable beats that will most definitely make you shake your body till it stops playing – and at that point, a replay could be guaranteed.

Listen to the audio below: